Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,626,199,000 after buying an additional 21,391,372 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Energy Transfer by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,054,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,793,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,269,328 shares of company stock worth $11,614,958 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ET traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,511,975. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.32. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

