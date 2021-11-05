Energy Web Token (EWT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.75 Million

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $303.12 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for about $10.08 or 0.00016498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00084176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00085372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00104014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,520.96 or 1.00660361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,468.37 or 0.07311130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022780 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s launch date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

