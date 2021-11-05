Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ENGIY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Engie alerts:

OTCMKTS ENGIY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.73. 129,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,046. Engie has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $16.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.