Engine Capital Management LP Takes $2.29 Million Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 157,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000. Laureate Education comprises 0.7% of Engine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Engine Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Laureate Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 6.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 104,107.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 27,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 6.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 15.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

LAUR opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $7.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

