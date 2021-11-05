Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $246.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enphase Energy ended third-quarter fiscal 2021 on a solid note beating the Zacks Consensus Estimateon both revenues and earnings basis. To capture larger shares of expanding solar market, Enphase constantly introduces new types of microinverter. It also has a strong position in manufacturing fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. The stock boasts a solid solvency position. It has outperformed the industry in the past year and has a Neutral rating. However, the shortage of semiconductors prevalent worldwide has been affecting the solar market as well. As a result, Enphase is also suffering from supply chain constraintfor application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) that are used in its microinverters and expects to remain constrained on microinverters, which in turn might hurt its revenues to some extent in fourth quarter.”

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ENPH. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.95.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $242.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $108.05 and a twelve month high of $243.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.57.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at $29,088,253.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,166 shares of company stock worth $18,897,125. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 450,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 265.8% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 13.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,602,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.