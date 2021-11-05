EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. EnPro Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.350-$5.550 EPS.

Shares of NPO traded up $7.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.95. 10,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,073. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average is $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $61.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.78 and a beta of 1.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EnPro Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,584 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of EnPro Industries worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

