EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. EnPro Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.350-$5.550 EPS.
Shares of NPO traded up $7.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.95. 10,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,073. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average is $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $61.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.78 and a beta of 1.54.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in EnPro Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,584 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of EnPro Industries worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.
EnPro Industries Company Profile
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.
