Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Insider Rob Wood Sells 12,967 Shares of Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT) insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of Entain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($26.54), for a total transaction of £263,359.77 ($344,081.23).

LON ENT opened at GBX 2,024 ($26.44) on Friday. Entain Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £11.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,024.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,846.47.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENT. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,105.56 ($27.51).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

