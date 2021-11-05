Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Envela had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 6.95%.

ELA stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Envela has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $121.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Envela by 35,742.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Envela by 1,836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envela in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Envela in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

