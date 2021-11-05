Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.84

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.84 per share by the energy company on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

Enviva Partners has increased its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Enviva Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Enviva Partners to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 273.7%.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $67.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.70. Enviva Partners has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $70.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enviva Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 107,015 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Enviva Partners worth $17,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVA. Barclays raised their target price on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

