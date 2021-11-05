Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) will report sales of $325.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $329.67 million and the lowest is $320.40 million. Enviva Partners posted sales of $277.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enviva Partners.
Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%.
Enviva Partners stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $68.14. 49,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.70. Enviva Partners has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $70.58.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is 776.19%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 26,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 211,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 114,880 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period.
Enviva Partners Company Profile
Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
