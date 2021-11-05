EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
EOG stock traded up $4.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,760. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average is $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $95.64.
The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.91.
EOG Resources Company Profile
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
