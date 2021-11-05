EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EOG stock traded up $4.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,760. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average is $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $95.64.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.91.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

