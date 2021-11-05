Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOSE. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $692,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 558,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,805 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% in the second quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after buying an additional 435,519 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $38,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,675,000 after buying an additional 125,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 99.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 685,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after buying an additional 920,213 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOSE stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.26. 12,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,601. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. The company has a market cap of $603.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

