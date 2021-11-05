EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $584.50.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total value of $1,213,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,522 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,108,000 after acquiring an additional 43,590 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 342.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,071,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM stock opened at $716.26 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $305.83 and a 52-week high of $718.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $623.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 105.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.