EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Raised to $824.00 at Piper Sandler

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $689.00 to $824.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EPAM. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $584.50.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $5.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $711.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,041. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $623.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 105.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $305.83 and a 52 week high of $718.18.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,522 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,108,000 after acquiring an additional 43,590 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 342.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.