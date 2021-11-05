EpiK Protocol (EPK) Hits Market Cap of $19.23 Million

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $19.23 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EpiK Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00084877 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00082861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00104141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,188.13 or 1.00108206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,443.18 or 0.07269369 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022831 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EpiK Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EpiK Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EpiK Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EpiK Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.