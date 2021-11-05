Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.17 Per Share

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equitable Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.21. Cormark also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Equitable Group to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.81.

Equitable Group stock opened at C$81.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$45.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$131.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$137.49.

In other Equitable Group news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total value of C$78,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,264,320. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.43, for a total value of C$469,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,311,935.96. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,750 in the last 90 days.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

