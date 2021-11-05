Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Raised to C$97.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$90.00 to C$97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EQGPF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.21.

OTCMKTS EQGPF remained flat at $$123.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.78. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $127.08.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

