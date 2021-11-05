Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $49.81 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $354,306,000 after acquiring an additional 57,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,563,000 after acquiring an additional 47,822 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,233,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,755,000 after acquiring an additional 166,764 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,928,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 120.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

