Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Exela Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Exela Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.18). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Exela Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

XELA stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. Exela Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.82.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,964,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Exela Technologies by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 223,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $656,000 in the last 90 days. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

