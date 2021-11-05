Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Carpenter Technology Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRS stock opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -39.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth about $216,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.