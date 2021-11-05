Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.950-$2.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.93.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $84.46. The stock had a trading volume of 43,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,815. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $88.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

