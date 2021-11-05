Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ERAS opened at $20.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.28. Erasca has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $24.47.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.49). As a group, analysts expect that Erasca will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ERAS. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth $197,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth $270,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Erasca

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

