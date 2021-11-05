Eric Singer Sells 856,844 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Director Eric Singer sold 856,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $13,452,450.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Eric Singer sold 1,018,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $16,298,180.00.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.01. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in A10 Networks by 58.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 123,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 45,494 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in A10 Networks by 300.4% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 161,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 121,121 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in A10 Networks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter worth $1,310,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATEN. BWS Financial increased their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

