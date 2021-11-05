Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.390-$12.490 EPS.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,712. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $223.04 and a 1-year high of $347.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $329.05.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total transaction of $1,716,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,063 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

