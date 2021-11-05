Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.390-$12.490 EPS.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $336.32. 5,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,712. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $223.04 and a twelve month high of $347.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on ESS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $329.05.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,465 shares of company stock worth $25,743,063. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

