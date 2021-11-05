Ether Kingdoms Token Trading 8% Higher This Week (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $52,671.15 and $90,946.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00053948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.88 or 0.00248495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096610 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

