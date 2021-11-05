Ethverse (ETHV) Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded up 97.4% against the US dollar. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $10,180.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.64 or 0.00424782 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001267 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.65 or 0.01028752 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

ETHV is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

