ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.84 and last traded at $37.84. Approximately 449 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.