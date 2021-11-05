Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Etsy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $3.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.41. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.29.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $271.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 78.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.47. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $283.40.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Etsy by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,521.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,086 shares of company stock valued at $33,190,915. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

