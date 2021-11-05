Eurobank Ergasias Services and’s (EGFEY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EGFEY opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.

Get Eurobank Ergasias Services and alerts:

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.