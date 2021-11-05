Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $26,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVBG. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.40.

EVBG opened at $156.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 0.71. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.23 and a 52 week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,530. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

