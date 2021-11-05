Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues Earnings Results

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.48. 11,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,753. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average of $64.18. Evergy has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evergy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Evergy worth $32,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

