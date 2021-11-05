Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Eversource Energy updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.810-$3.930 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.81-3.93 EPS.
Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $84.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,693. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.34. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.
Eversource Energy Company Profile
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
