Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Eversource Energy updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.810-$3.930 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.81-3.93 EPS.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $84.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,693. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.34. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

