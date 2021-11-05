Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.810-$3.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eversource Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.81-3.93 EPS.

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eversource Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.43.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.14. 16,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.34. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

