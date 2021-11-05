EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EVgo’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVgo will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EVgo.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVGO. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

EVGO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,000,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,458. EVgo has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $24.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a current ratio of 42.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in EVgo in the third quarter worth $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo in the third quarter worth $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo in the third quarter worth $84,000. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in EVgo in the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

