EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:EVOP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 241,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,108.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $264,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 1,773.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,613,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,788 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 53.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,747,000 after buying an additional 927,740 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 74.0% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,768,000 after buying an additional 839,720 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 43.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,190,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,759,000 after buying an additional 666,664 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 15.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,927,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,939,000 after buying an additional 534,930 shares during the period. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

