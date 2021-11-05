Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.77

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and traded as low as $0.67. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 2,634,506 shares.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVFM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 3,997,848 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 633.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,668,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 2,700,579 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)
Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
