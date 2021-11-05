Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.77

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and traded as low as $0.67. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 2,634,506 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVFM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 3,997,848 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 633.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,668,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 2,700,579 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

