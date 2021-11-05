Evoke Pharma (EVOK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

EVOK opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

