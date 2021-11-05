ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Achieves Market Cap of $689,479.90

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $689,479.90 and approximately $1,500.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00013879 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004532 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

