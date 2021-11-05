Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $197.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $168.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EXPE. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.43.

EXPE stock traded up $24.62 on Friday, reaching $182.17. 11,347,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,274. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.60 and a 200-day moving average of $162.76. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,989 shares of company stock worth $26,336,586. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,284,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $212,342,000 after acquiring an additional 892,911 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

