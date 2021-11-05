Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF)’s share price rose 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.91 and last traded at $46.91. Approximately 915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.77.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.89.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

