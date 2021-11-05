FansTime Reaches One Day Volume of $1.87 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. FansTime has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $1.87 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00053964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.84 or 0.00247938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096428 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About FansTime

FTI is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

