FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF)’s share price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 10,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 17,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52.

About FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF)

FAR Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and development company, with assets in West Africa, East Africa and Australia. Its portfolio includes Senegal and Guinea-Bissau in West Africa; and Kenya in East Africa. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

