Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.78.

Fastly stock traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.78. 191,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,457,018. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average of $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. Fastly has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $122.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $226,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $132,773.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,875 shares of company stock worth $2,277,271. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,190 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,644,000 after purchasing an additional 440,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,659,000 after purchasing an additional 396,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,619,000 after purchasing an additional 378,925 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

