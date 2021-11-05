Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Fastly alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.78.

NYSE:FSLY traded down $3.51 on Thursday, hitting $50.88. 129,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,457,018. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fastly has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $122.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $226,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,271. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 7.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.2% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 273.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 7.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.