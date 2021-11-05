Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 2,445 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 129.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21,514.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total value of $19,579,595.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,542,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,401 shares of company stock worth $81,075,776 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

LHX opened at $222.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.05. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

