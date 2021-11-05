Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of NETGEAR worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,298,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,392,000 after acquiring an additional 68,235 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,619,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,369,000 after acquiring an additional 473,587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,502 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,155,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after acquiring an additional 169,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.73. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP David John Henry sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $26,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $85,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,336 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

