Federated Hermes Inc. Has $973,000 Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,983 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in IDACORP by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in IDACORP by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $103.84 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $110.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.49 and a 200-day moving average of $102.81.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

