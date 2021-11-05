Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

FQVTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS FQVTF remained flat at $$32.62 on Friday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

