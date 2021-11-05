Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.34. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $687,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,817,821. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

